New Energy market report from Euromonitor International: "Accumulators, Primary Cells and Primary Batteries in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Driven by the consumer electronics and motor vehicle industries, the market grew by a CAGR of 14% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR1.5 billion at the end of the period. The market is dominated by foreign suppliers as imports represent 80% of market value in 2012. The industry remains quite fragmented as the four largest companies generate slightly more than one-third of total production. Discoveries of rare earth metal deposits in Saudi Arabia are expected to increase the number of companies operating in the industry. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, driven by growing car assembly in Saudi Arabia and a growing motor vehicle market.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Accumulators, Primary Cells and Primary Batteries in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 314. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
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The Accumulators, Primary Cells and Primary Batteries in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 314 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Primary Batteries, Storage Batteries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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