AccuQuest Provides Coast to Coast Hearing Loss Help with Facilities in 19 States

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Hearing loss affects millions of people throughout the US. Whether as a result of natural hearing decline, working in heavy industry, construction or manufacturing, too many rock concerts or through action in the military, the effects are the same- a significant impact on quality of life. AccuQuest is a company comprised of hearing loss specialist centers that through their extraordinary patient care and commitment to promoting the latest technology have expanded their reach across the entire country, with facilities in nineteen states.



The company website now offers an interactive infographic map with states in which they are active colored red for quick and easy identification. These can then be highlighted and clicked through to get information on facilities and practitioners within the state, including their addresses and contact details for potential customers to make enquiries.



This expansion has been as a result of the company culture, which has put patient care first and has pioneered the provision of hearing aids according to the specific needs and requirements of the patient, which they assess with their own world-leading methods of evaluation. The company is continuing to grow and is becoming the industry leader in the field of hearing loss treatment.



A spokesperson for AccuQuest explained the reasons for their success, “We pride ourselves on being on the leading edge of the audiology field, and we understand the profound impact of hearing loss on our patients’ quality of life. As one of the premier hearing health care providers in the country, we not only provide the most accurate hearing evaluations, care recommendations, and hearing aid fittings, but strive to create the most satisfying patient-care experience as well. The key to this combination is the quality and effectiveness of the hearing aids themselves, and we match the capabilities of the technology to the needs of the patient to guarantee affordable, effective treatment.”



About AccuQuest

AccuQuest helps those whose ability to enjoy life has been diminished by the effects of hearing loss, and aim to address the problem with the best assessment and technology available in the country. The company provide hearing loss evaluations, recommendations for care and hearing aid consultation and fitting, as well as a dedicated after-care program. For more information, please visit: http://accuquest.com/