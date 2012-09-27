Accurate and on Time: Small Businesses Enjoy the Big Benefits of Paycheck Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Small business payroll software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, released the new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software in response to customer requests. The latest updates include new YTD feature, new database back up feature and new report features.



EzPaycheck payroll software can be used to report employee wages and salaries to federal, state, and local agencies, with a duplicate copy for the employee. Users also now have the option of manually adding local tax information for jurisdictions such as California, where this is particularly important.



"We believe payroll and tax software should be designed for the non-technical people who are actual end-users," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing payroll software, so we include them as members of our design team."



EzPaycheck payroll tax software is designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Priced at $89 for new users ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck is affordable for any size business. To start this 30-day free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.