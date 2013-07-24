Accurate Plastics Adds a New Webpage to Their Website

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Established for over three decades, Accurate Plastics has been an “innovative manufacturer of laminated thermoset plastics,” and they have recently decided to build a new webpage for their website that cross references older MIL/ Federal/ASTM specifications to the latest NEMA & MIL-I-24768 specifications along with notations of the generic reinforcements and resins that describe the grades.



The new chart on the Accurate Plastics website will now allow companies to cross-reference thermoset composite laminate specifications so that they can find the right laminate for their project or job. If customers only have references for older or inactive laminate sheet specifications for MIL/ Federal/ASTM, they can easily see the updated NEMA & MIL-I-24768 specifications with no hassle at all.



Thermoset plastic composites have an enormous range of uses in industries ranging from electronics, oil & gas, medical, heavy equipment and auto companies to the aerospace industry. The process in producing industrial laminate combines thermosetting resin binders such as phenolic, epoxy, melamine, and silicone, with reinforcing base materials like canvas, linen, fiberglass, paper, graphite, and Kevlar. To make high pressure laminate, these materials need to undergo heat and pressure that exceeds 1,000 PSI. Accurate Plastics manufactures high pressure laminate and laminated plastics in 36 X 48 sheets, 48 X 48 sheets, and 48 X 96 sheets. They also manufacture phenolic tubing and phenolic rods as well.



First founded in 1980, Accurate Plastics has more than 30 years of experience manufacturing Acculam thermoset laminate. Their products are sold in markets that spread across six continents and they have earned world-class recognition and acceptance as one of the best producers of thermoset plastics.