Accurate Plastics Celebrates Its 33rd Anniversary

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Accurate Plastics Inc., with production facilities located in Yonkers, NY, and Falmouth, MA, proudly marks its 33rd year of providing Acculam thermoset plastic laminate products that have earned world-class recognition. As Accurate Plastics marks this special milestone, it brings with it a reputation for producing the most extensive, cost effective line of industrial laminate products available. “You Know It’s Right...When It’s Accurate” is more than a clever catch phrase. It represents the collective mindset of the entire workforce. Customers rely on Accurate Plastics for the highest quality industrial laminates for use in wide-ranging applications. Accurate has unparalleled service, and invites you to tap into its knowledge and experience to design the most comprehensive and advantageous sourcing arrangements for you and your company.



Accurate Plastics manufactures laminate sheet, tube, panel, rod, and other forms. Here is a list of products inventoried and ready for immediate shipment:



- Glass Epoxy grade G10 in sheet sizes 36x48, 48x48 & 48x96, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Glass Epoxy grade FR4 in sheet sizes 36x48, 48x48 & 48x96, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Glass Epoxy grade G11 in sheet sizes 36x48, 48x48 & 48x96, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Canvas Phenolic grade CE in sheet sizes 36x48, 48x48 & 48x96, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Linen Phenolic grade LE in sheet sizes 36x48, 48x48 & 48x96, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Paper Phenolic grade XX in sheet sizes 36x48, 48x48 & 48x96, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Glass Melamine grade G9 in sheet sizes 36x48 & 48x72, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Glass Silicone grade G7 in sheet size 36x48, plus tubes and rods in standard fractional sizes



- Glass Epoxy Black grade FR4 in sheet size 36x48



- Glass Epoxy grade FR4 copper clad sheets for printed circuit boards in sheet size 36x48



- Other products available are: FR4 colored sheet…blue, green, red, pistachio, knife handle, etc.; Glass Phenolic G3 sheet & tube; Canvas Phenolic Graphite impregnated sheet & tube; ESD electro static dissipative glass epoxy sheet; and Accuply® release films.



Acculam® industrial laminates are produced in conformance with their respective military specifications, as well as being ISO and REACH compliant. For more detail please visit, http://www.acculam.com/