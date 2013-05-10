Accurate Plastics, Inc. Has Been Serving the Community Since 1980

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- As a trusted member of the Yonkers community, Accurate Plastics has been in the business of manufacturing plastics since 1980—more than 30 years!



Since their start in the early 80’s, Accurate Plastics has expanded from one site to three separate locations across the states servicing clients worldwide. A spokesman from Accurate says they owe their “longstanding history of service to both the industries who buy their plastics and the consumers who depend on them.” These composite materials supplied in pre-cut panels, sheets, tubing, rods, and more are used in all kinds of products, including relays, bus bars, switches, washers, gaskets, test boards, circuit boards, transformers, generators, and other industrial plastic applications. Without these basic ingredients, many manufacturers would not be able to bring their products to the masses. This demand for thermoset plastic composites, along with their outstanding customer service and ISO 9001 supported high quality, has allowed Accurate to operate their business successfully for decades.



Accurate Plastics has a variety of thermoset composites available, each of which comes in sheet, tubing, rod and other forms that are compliant with NEMA and MIL-I-24768 specifications. Customers can choose from Epoxyglas (FR4,G10,G11,FR5); Siliglas (G7); Melaglas (G5,G9); Phenolfab (CE,C,L,LE); Phenolglas (G3) or Phenolkraft (XX). Some of these grades have their own variations as well. Whatever kind of plastic you need for your application, Accurate will be here!



About Accurate Plastics

Accurate Plastics was established in 1980 in Yonkers, NY. They now own three state of the art facilities, in three different states, including Yonkers, NY, Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Weirton, West Virginia. Accurate supplies industrial clients around the world with thermoset plastics in a variety of forms, colors, densities, and pre-cut sizes. For more detail please visit, http://www.acculam.com/.