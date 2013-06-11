Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- G7 provides both excellent thermal and electrical insulating qualities while still maintaining mechanical strength that exceeds many high-temperature, expensive thermoplastics. It is the highest heat resistant of the NEMA LI 1 and MIL-I-24768 specified laminates.



G7 can handle short time exposures to 600?F and continuous use at 428?F. It has self-extinguishing flame resistance and does not soften in high temperatures. In some applications, such as welding tip insulation used in MIG welding guns, high temperature exposure actually improves its structure and thermal insulating properties. It is used as insulation in many induction heating applications, including electrical arc furnaces for metal smelting and impeder casings used in manufacturing seamed steel tubing and conduit. G7 sheet serves as padding in high temperature presses and molds. Its thermal insulating properties are beneficial in nuclear energy equipment and in aerospace applications.



