Accurate Plastics Now Has a Dedicated Section on Its Website to Explain Engineering Terms

Accurate Plastics has earned world-class recognition and acceptance as the best for their Acculam thermoset laminate products. As innovative manufacturers of thermoset plastic products, Accurate Plastics has gained and maintained their lead at providing quality products by incorporating technological innovation into improving their product manufacturing process. Laminates are used in a variety of industries including electronics, metal finishing, aviation and chemical. The addition of the page of terminology for engineering terms will help customers determine whether reinforced plastic, high pressure laminate, a phenolic sheet or composite tube is right for their specific application.



No matter what your use for thermoset plastic products may be, having the right tools for the application will make a significant difference in the outcome of your project. Use the new listing of terms in combination with the products listing to gain a better understanding of the features available For example, when you look at Epoxyglas HT FR5 Laminate Sheets, it describes them as having an epoxy resin binder. In only seconds, you can use the alphabetic listing of terms to learn what epoxy resins are and why binders are used. Accurate Plastics is providing their customers with a valuable resource that will make finding the right laminate product a faster and easier task.



Accurate Plastics offers an assortment of laminate sheets, pre-cut panels and tubes as well as composite rods and tubes and additional products. Acculam thermoset plastic industrial laminates are uniformly dense and structurally strong materials that do not soften appreciably when heat is reapplied. Accurate Plastics has the products that more industrial companies rely on to get quality results. Use the new terminology reference for ease in finding the phenolics that you are searching for.



