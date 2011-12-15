Accutech Machine Knows Shoptech Software Was Right Choice

Glastonbury, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- Accutech Machine was established in 1988 as a full-service production machining job shop founded upon a commitment to quality workmanship, excellent service and outstanding reliability. We are dedicated to meeting and exceeding customer requirements for quality and delivery. Our employees are the vital link to our success and are committed to cooperate with management to fulfill these goals. Our modern 15,000 square foot building has the latest hi-tech machining centers and inspection equipment that allows us to fulfill a wide range of production machining needs. As a Accutech customer, you will receive the very best efforts. You will receive timely quoting, competitive pricing, timely delivery, and the very best quality.



Accutech owners Dave and Pam Sjolund are committed to their employees, and in turn, have a work force that is both committed and involved in shop operations. Unfortunately, their software package did not reflect that – Accutech was trying to run a shop using software that was old, not very user friendly, and worst of all, not flexible enough to meet the demands of a dynamic business where scheduling requirements can change at a moment’s notice. When they made the decision to find new software, the flexibility and easy-to-use format of E2 seemed like a natural fit.



Implementing E2 was truly the right decision for Accutech Machine. Pam Sjolund can point to better retention of company records, and more comprehensive and user-friendly reporting capabilities as proof. Additionally, E2 gives Accutech employees the flexibility they need to meet constantly changing shop requirements, and grow their business. They have made use of E2’s technical support, getting quick and courteous answers to all of their questions, and are happy to recommend E2 to others.



