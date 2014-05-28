Accutrition Now Offering Metagenics Supplements

Medford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Accutrition is now offering Metagenics supplements on their website. This coveted brand is renowned worldwide for their research on improving people’s health through nutrition. Metagenics focuses on the role of genetics in a person’s health, an area not touched by many developers of nutritional supplements. Now health conscious shoppers can buy Metagenics products for low prices in Accutrition’s online store.



Accutrition now carries 500-C Methoxyflavone from Metagenics. This synergistic formula blends bioflavonoids with vitamin C for potent antioxidant protection that supports immune system function, healthy collagen production, and capillary permeability. Taking just one of these vegetarian tablets per day, the user will notice positive results in just a couple of weeks. Improved immune function and blood flow will lead to more energy and better mood throughout the day. Buy 500-C Methoxyflavone online from Accutrition now at $20.75 for 90 tablets.



Another Metagenics product available from Accutrition is Acute Phase, a minor pain reliever that also provides muscle and tissue support. Premium grade proteolytic enzymes, targeted herbal extracts, and essential minerals work together to give the user nutritional support, especially in the first three days of an acute care program. Take one packet daily between meals. Acute Phase is available now for $34.95 and offers members 69 points.



Orders placed by 4pm ship the same day. Members receive rewards points for every dollar spent on the website. For more information or to buy Metagenics products online visit Accutrition online or call 1-800-608-0803.



About Accutrition

Accutrition is dedicated to sorting out the mixed health messages present in today’s culture. They sell supplements online to help their clients maintain optimum health and wellness in today’s stress-filled world. Accutrition is the online destination for people who are serious about reaching their nutritional goals.



For more information visit http://www.accutrition.com.