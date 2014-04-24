Accutrition Now Offering Nutrient 950 by Pure Encapsulations

Medford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Accutrition is now offering Nutrient 950 by Pure Encapsulations on their website. This multi-vitamin and mineral formula contains a high profile of antioxidants that clear out harmful free radicals. Research shows free radicals may be linked to cancer, arthritis, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes. Regularly supplementing the folic acid, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 found in Nutrient 950 while eating a balanced diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of these conditions as well as vascular disease.



At only $75.20 for 360 capsules, Nutrient 950 uses an advanced mineral delivery system for maximum bioavailability. Coenzyme forms of B vitamins allow optimal absorption. The supplement is most effective when users take 4-6 capsules per day in divided doses with meals. Pure Encapsulations supplement capsules are vegetarian and hypoallergenic so they are safe for anyone.



However, because everyone’s nutritional needs are different, Nutrient 950 comes in multiple variations with certain vitamins and minerals added or removed. One version has N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) added which may help prevent heart attack and stroke in patients with kidney disease and ease symptoms of cystic fibrosis. Other versions have copper, iron, vitamin K, or iodine removed for patients who don’t need to supplement these items.



Regularly taking Nutrient 950 can help maintain cardiovascular, immune, and cellular health. Patients notice improvement in nervous system and bone health as well as nutrient and hormone metabolism and glucose utilization.



Visit Accutrition at their website or call 1-800-608-0803 to buy Pure Encapsulations products at the best prices online.



About Accutrition

Accutrition is dedicated to sorting out the mixed health messages present in today’s culture. They sell supplements online to help their clients maintain optimum health and wellness in today’s stress-filled world. Accutrition is the online destination for people who are serious about reaching their nutritional goals.



For more information visit http://www.accutrition.com.