Ace Blogging Platform Shares How-to Guide on Enhanced BuzzScore

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The freelance bloggers struggling hard to get paid for blogs need not worry more- Ace digital blogging platform, Film Annex has recently surfaced up with proven tips for freelance bloggers on how to write a blog and get paid.



Being a renowned name in the web blogging scene, Film Annex is aimed to provide a free credible platform for artists, content creators and filmmakers online. "We are on the mission to emerge as the best blogging and film platform over the internet. We assure one of the solid ad-supported video blogging sites that would duly help the bloggers to garner enhanced revenue", stated Francesco Rulli, the President & CEO of Film Annex.



The new Film Annex How-To Guide on enhanced Buzz Score has been shared by the running senior editor of the portal - Mr. Giacomo Cresti. The post has been entitled as "Do You Want Your BuzzScore to go up? This is how". The leading blogger claimed of a solid understanding on varied potential BuzzScore enhancing strategies which he has shared in his latest post on Film annex.



The BuzzScore Enhancer guide has discussed everything right from creating the author bio to sharing and distributing the blogs to earn money. As per the guide, the author bio must be posted with care- along with a decent snap of the author & basic data on his profession, passion & hobbies.



"You must understand that a well-written bio is one of the primary steps to pull in more subscribers. In regards to the blog post, you should be thoroughly original as copied posts can result in account termination from the site", stated Cresti's post. The leading content creator stressed on the significance of coming up with out-of-the-box posts consistently for an improved revenue. "You have to make your post unique and more valuable with hyperlinks, videos, strategic keywords and pictures. Be consistent with your writing and support it with elaborate, well-articulated contents", he added.



The BuzzScore improvement guide further emphasized on the significance of sharing blogs through 5 major social media sites such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ & Tumblr. Additionally, Cresti has advised on enhancing the support base by adding on more followers and friends.



About Film Annex

Film Annex is one of the most highly acknowledged blogging platforms over the internet that allows content creators, film makers and artists to gain high revenues through publishing high quality contents.



For more, visit http://www.filmannex.com/