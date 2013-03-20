Ace-Case.co.uk Introduces a New Line of iPhone 5 Covers

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Mobile Phone cases are quite important for any smartphone as it provides an additional protection to them. The recently launched smartphones are quite delicate and slightest of mishandling could cost a lot, as it can break the LCD or even break and make it useless. Because of the extreme risks attached to the costly smartphones, the majority of people prefer to have maximum protection and a unique look at the same time.



Ace-Case.co.uk is a one stop shop for all the latest smartphone covers in the UK. Ace Case provides cases for nearly all the recent smartphones that ranges from maximum protection to amazing looks. Ace Case has cases for all types of users, people who want their Smartphone to look unique and protected and the ones who doesn’t care much about its looks but wants maximum protection.



When iPhone 5 was launched almost half a year back, it was quite vulnerable to scratches and shocks that made its owners quite concerned about its durability. That very thought forced the majority of the iPhone 5 owners to buy iPhone 5 covers to provide the protection they want for their iPhones. People prefer an iPhone 5 cover because it provides an average protection from getting any scratches as well as to give their device a stylish look as well. So obviously, it entirely depends on an individual what kind of protection does he want for his smartphone.



Apart from the covers, Ace Case also got a large variety of cases for smartphones that not only includes the shock proof case but also some of the fancier ones as well that everybody should look for before buying one.



Ace-case.co.uk has already announced that they will be first to have cases, covers and different accessories for the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S IV. Head of Ace-Case.co.uk said “Ace-case.co.uk aims to provide quality accessories to the consumers for their loved gadgets so that they can feel satisfied. Satisfaction of consumers has always been our first priority and will always be. We have always tried to bring something new and revolutionary for our loyal customers and that’s what keeps us connected.”



One can check out the Ace-Case video on YouTube to have a better idea of what Ace Case products are capable of. Although, Ace-Case.co.uk is majorly an accessory store for smartphones but it also has a noticeable ‘Gadget News’ section that contains all the recent Apple news and other news related to tech and smartphone world.



About Ace-Case.co.uk

