ACE Flooring Offers Professional Flooring Installation Services for Commercial and Residential Clients

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- ACE Flooring offers professional floor installation in Dallas for commercial and residential clients. They specialize in the installation of natural stone, hardwood floors, carpets, polished concrete and more. We offer our clients wide selection of designs, patterns, textures and color options. They install floors to be unique and specific to their clients’ taste and preferences.



Their flooring installation service in Dallas offers a variety of natural stone tile one can use for their home or office remodeling project. Our range of natural stone tile offers great durability with an extensive range of options like marble and limestone. Natural stone tiles not only offer a great look but are also easy to maintain.



Speaking about Laminate floor Installation, their spokesperson stated, “At ACE flooring, we understand that you’re looking for flooring that’s versatile, beautiful and affordable. Laminate floors are easy to clean, with a tough exterior that resists stains and spills. In addition, laminate flooring can be installed on all grade levels – even below grade, so it’s perfect for basements, dens and any other rooms where you need durable floors that can withstand the elements. You’ll also enjoy a wide selection of looks, styles, plank sizes, finishes and colors. Plus, our professional installation experts will ensure that your new floors are installed correctly.”



They also offer polished concrete installation in Dallas to enhance the interiors and provide greater durability. Polished concrete is more durable than conventional concrete as well as stamped concrete applications. Their great characteristics make them an ideal choice for residential and commercial applications like driveways, pool decks, patios, sidewalks, hotel lobbies, retail stores, shopping malls and many more.



About Ace Flooring

ACE Flooring offers all types services whether client needs new flooring, hardwood floor restoration or commercial cleaning services to help businesses keep their facilities in top shape. They have grown from supplying commercial customers with various flooring products and maintenance services to now supplying residential customers with top quality-reasonably priced floor products and installation services. With outstanding relationships with the top flooring manufacturers Ace Flooring can find what you are looking for. Whether you are looking for carpet, hardwood, tile, vinyl, natural stone or concrete related products, ACE has you covered.



To learn more about them please visit http://www.aceflooringdfw.com