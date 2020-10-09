Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- ACE inhibitors with thiazides is a combination medicine. ACE inhibitors with thiazides contain a thiazide and an inhibitor that converts angiotensin an enzyme (ACE inhibitor). ACE inhibitor inhibits the conversion of angiotensin enzyme which converts angiotensin I to angiotensin II. ACE inhibitors reduces the angiotensin II level. Decrease in angiotensin II level causes widening of arteries which in turn lowers blood pressure. Thiazide diuretics reduce the active reabsorption of chloride and sodium ions. This reduction of ions is possible by the inhibition of chloride or sodium co-transporter in the distal convoluted tubule. This increases production of urine (diuresis) and helps in reduction of blood volume which in turn lowers blood pressure.



ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs are used in the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. High or raised blood pressure is also called hypertension. It is a non-communicable disease. The blood vessels carry blood to all parts of the body. The heart beat helps in pumping the blood into blood vessels. High blood pressure is caused due to the force of blood that pushes against the artery walls due to the pumping of the heart. The heart has to pump blood harder if the blood pressure is high. Heart failure refers to the heart that is weak and is not able to supply sufficient blood to the cells. This results in shortness of breath, fatigue, and in some cases coughing. Heart failure makes daily activities such as carrying groceries, climbing stairs, or walking difficult.



Increase in heart attacks, high blood pressure, and coronary artery disease are factors driving the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market. According to the World Heart Failure Alliance, nearly 26 million people live with heart failure across the world. Rise in prevalence of hypertension globally is a major factor propelling the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), complications of hypertension account for 9.4 million deaths globally each year. Increase in geriatric population leads to high prevalence of hypertension which in turn augments the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market. The WHO also states that large number of population in low- and middle-income countries are affected by cardiovascular diseases. Increasing physical inactivity and lack of exercise, alcohol addiction, and poor management of stress drive the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market.



The global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market can be segmented based on molecule type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of molecule type, the market can be categorized into hydrochlorothiazide / lisinopril, hydrochlorothiazide / moexipril, hydrochlorothiazide / quinapril, captopril / hydrochlorothiazide, benazepril / hydrochlorothiazide, fosinopril / hydrochlorothiazide, and enalapril / hydrochlorothiazide. Based on disease type, the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market can be classified into heart failure, and hypertension. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



Geographically, the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016 owing to high prevalence of hypertension. According to the WHO, 20% to 40% of the adult population, nearly 250 million people, in the region is affected by hypertension. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016 due to increase in geriatric population. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience strong growth during the forecast period. According to the WHO, delay in diagnosis, and limited access to treatment resulting in poorer health outcomes lead to high prevalence of hypertension which drives the market in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives in the region.



Key players in the global ACE inhibitors with thiazides drugs market include AstraZeneca, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., and Pfizer, Inc.



