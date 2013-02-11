Ace Physio Scheduling Physiotherapy Treatments for Saturdays

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Most Torontonians spend the week working hard, when their day ends they are often left tired, exhausted and ready to head home. Ace Physio knows with Torontonian’s busy lives, many do not have time to schedule their needed physiotherapy treatments during the week.



“Torontonians work hard, and unfortunately not all bosses allow employees time off for medical treatments,” says Brad Saltz, “And after work there are competing obligations, kids, hockey, work dinners. Our clients are busy. So we decided to give them an extra treatment option by opening Saturday for scheduling.”



With an eye toward innovative treatments, and the latest equipment and technology Ace Physio is working hard to get Toronto moving. Conveniently located near the College Park and directly beside the Yonge and College TTC Subway stop, Ace Physio also puts a focus on ease of access and convenience, which is why the clinic started taking appointments for Saturday Physiotherapy to further increase the ease of access to life changing physiotherapy treatments for patients.



Ace Physio is a leading Toronto based Physiotherapy clinic offering personalized 1 on 1 treatment. The Ace Physio clinic features the latest equipment designed to treat injuries related to sports, motor vehicle accidents, and workplace accidents.



Physiotherapy services available include shockwave therapy ; super pulsed laser therapy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, gua sha massage, manual therapy, spinal decompression, and many others. Ace Physio recently added a free online health education platform to its already long list of services. With easy access for patients via the TTC Subway, and convenient weekend hours Ace Physio has a solution to meet the needs of GTA residents.



