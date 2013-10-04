Ace Physiotherapy Toronto Presents the Art of Kinesio Tape

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Patients at Ace Toronto Physiotherapy Clinic, Ace Physio, aren’t stopped in their tracks by muscle injuries – not when there’s Kinesio Tape to the rescue.



“It’s like hundreds of tiny bubbles massaging my back night and day,” says one enthusiastic patient after having her upper back taped so she can get on with her day.



Kinesio tape is like a second skin – and a colourful skin at that! With a choice of hot pink, vibrant blue, basic black and the more modest flesh colour, more and more athletes are showing off their designer muscles as they play through a minor injury!



Kinesio Tape is an invention of Japanese chiropractor, Kenzo Kase and is based on the fundamentals of kinesiology. Designed to mimic the human skin, it was made popular at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and has become a staple of sports medicine and Physiotherapy.



After a Physiotherapist treatment, injured or weakened muscles are taped by expertly trained physiotherapists to provide continuing relief for up to four days. Kinesio tape is applied along muscles, ligaments and tendons. It lifts and supports the injured area, enhancing circulation and providing on-going support without limiting range of motion of the joint.



So if you’re like so many professional athletes who don’t have time in a busy training schedule to stop and rest a minor injury, Kinesio tape helps you stay active!



All treatments at Ace Physio Toronto are performed by a Registered Physiotherapist. Their highly qualified health care professionals using the best quality Kinesio Tape available on the market today. To Book an appointment visit http://www.acephysio.ca or call 416-900-6653



Contact Info

Name: Bradley Saltz

Organization: Ace Physio

Phone: 4169006653

Address: 2 Carlton St, #601, Toronto, ON

URL: http://www.acephysio.ca