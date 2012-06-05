Ace Products Group Acquires New Exclusive Distribution Licenses for Rock-n-Roller Multi-Cart

Petaluma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Ace Products Group of Petaluma, CA announces the acquisition of additional exclusive licenses for the highly acclaimed Rock-n-Roller® Multi-Cart® 8-In-1 Equipment Transporter. After 30 years of worldwide success as a manufacturer and distributor, Ace Products is now the exclusive Rock-n-Roller® Multi-Cart® distributor for the photo, video, music, broadcast and electrical industrial markets. The patented Rock-n-Roller® Multi-Cart® is among the top selling utility carts worldwide and has received stellar reviews in numerous publications. Multi-Cart® is also featured in university engineering textbooks as an example of outstanding design.



These highly efficient carts can be easily transformed into 8 different configurations to accommodate a wide variety of cargo and tasks, and can carry up to 700 lbs per load. 7 Models are available including heavy duty, off-road and compact options, in addition to a full line of accessories.



Multi-Carts® are known as “Man’s Best Friend”, for their loyal durability and adaptability. A single cart replaces a standard hand-truck, furniture mover, hand-cart, platform cart, as well as a dolly, and can be further used as a portable work-station, wagon, or gear stand.



The possible uses and applications for the versatile Multi-Cart® are limitless, and this unique transformable cart is an essential tool for virtually everyone who moves or carries gear, equipment or supplies. Whether for work or recreation, everyone who uses one will find Multi-Cart® to be the perfect transportation solution:



- Contractors

- Mechanics

- Photographers

- Musicians

- Broadcasters and reporters

- Electricians

- Private pilots

- Boating enthusiasts

- Hardware retailers

- Landscapers

- IT specialists

- Audio/video installers

- Equipment and vehicle rental services

- Recreational vehicle dealers

- Office equipment suppliers and repair services



Per Multi-Cart® inventor, Gary-Michael Dahl: “Ace Products has been wonderful in terms of service and promotion for RocknRoller® Multi-Cart® and the alliance has been very successful for both of us”. Ace Products looks forward to serving the industrial, photo, music and video markets, as well as expanding visibility and market-share for Rock-n-Roller® Multi-Cart®.



RocknRoller® Multi-Cart® is distributed in the U.S. by Ace Products Group Ent.