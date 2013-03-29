Ace VPN Provides One of the Lowest Priced Packages, Offers Opportunity of Availing Free VPN

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Ace VPN has recently gained attention for its very low priced packages, starting from only 15 cents a day. The company has VPN gateway servers located in many different countries allowing unrestricted usage of the internet. Ace VPN is also offering bloggers and personal website owners an opportunity to get a free VPN if they concur with the mentioned requirements.



The media spokesperson of the company elaborated on the details of the packages offered, “At Ace VPN we are offering two comprehensive packages – the Premium VPN and the Ultimate VPN. Both packages come in monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly plans. Premium VPN is suitable for low and average internet users and the Ultimate VPN is designed for heavy internet users with additional P2P capability. Both packages offer unrestricted and secure web surfing. The packages will also unblock streaming videos and TV channels making it accessible to everyone and everywhere. Through our service one can watch Netflix, Hulu, ABC, CBS, FOX, Amazon Instant Video and even non US channels like the BBC iPlayer outside UK. The packages also support nearly all type of devices and operating systems.”



The company informed that the free VPN is only made available if all the requirements are agreed by the webmaster or blogger. Ace VPN elaborated that they are offering free VPN despite the fact that there are maintenance charges in providing this opportunity. The requirement is thus a minimum comprise which interested prospects must be willing to make. Details regarding the requirements and procedure for availing the offer can be viewed on the company’s site.



Ace VPN stated that there are certain servers that are only available to Ultimate VPN users. Canada, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain and Italy VPN are some of these servers. The company further informed that it checks all new accounts for any fraud to negate misconduct. Ace VPN was featured on CNN international for its excellence in offering a service that helps individuals protect their privacy when travelling or using public computers.



Ace VPN is one of the leading companies in providing virtual private networks for safely surfing the internet with complete privacy. Through their online platform, http://www.acevpn.com/, details regarding the types of services and the packages the company offers can be viewed. Ace VPN is known for its highly effective virtual private networks and for its budget packages.



For more information about Free VPN, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of acevpn.com, please call at 1-203-364-4878 or email to press@acevpn.com.