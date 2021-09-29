AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- Certain directors of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ACRX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ACRX stocks, concerns whether certain AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA, that as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



