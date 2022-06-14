Acerola Extract Market Emerging Trends and Developments by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2022 -- The global acerola extract market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value. The global acerola extract market has witnessed consistent growth over the last few years, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The rising trend of clean-label food products due to the increasing health concerns has created growth opportunities for acerola extract manufacturers. Meat products are the major application where acerola extract is used as an antioxidant. However, easy availability of substitutes may hamper the market growth.



By application, the meat products segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the acerola extract market during the forecast period



The meat products segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Color is considered as the determining factor in the quality of fresh meat by consumers. Consumers rely on the color of the meat alone to determine its freshness. Hence, it is important for manufacturers to prevent color loss in their meat products to attract and retain consumers. The acerola extract helps delay color loss by effectively delaying the oxidation of the iron ion in the myoglobin molecule. It keeps fresh meat color (myoglobin) in its reduced state, allowing it to retain color. Due to this reason, the segment is forecasted to grow at a high rate in the acerola extract market.



By form, the dry segment is projected to grow with the higher CAGR in the acerola extract market during the forecast period



Based on form, the dry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the acerola extract market. Dry extracts are majorly available in powdered form. The dry form of the acerola extract has low moisture content, reducing the rate of quality degradation. Hence, these powders can be stored for a longer time than the liquid form. Owing to these factors, it is highly preferred by manufacturers.



By nature, organic segment is projected to grow fastest in the acerola extract market during the forecast period



By nature, the organic segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period. Key players operating in the acerola extract market also support farmers to grow acerola organically by providing proper knowledge and helping them get certified for their produce.



Asia Pacific's growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of healthy dietary habits among consumers. The key factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific region include health benefits provided by acerola extract, demand for natural products, cost affordability, and the growing startups in acerola extract market. China and India are the two major countries in region, which have high consumption of meat and bakery products, respectively. The rising meat and bakery industry is expected to drive the demand for acerola extract as an antioxidant.



Key players in this market include DSM (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Dohler GmbH (Germany), The Green Labs LLC (US), Diana Food S.A.S. (France), Naturex S.A. (France), NutriBotanica (Brazil), Handary SA (Belgium), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Nichirei do Brasil Agrícola Ltda. (Brazil), Nexira (France), CAIF (US), Nutra Green Biotechnology CO., LTD. (China), Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd (India), BR Ingredients (Brazil), Blue Macaw Flora (Brazil), Hangzhou Muhua BioTech Co., Ltd (China), Herbo Nutra (India), Herbal Creative (India), and Vital Herbs (India).



