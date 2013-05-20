Aces Wild Casino Party Provides Unique Fundraiser Ideas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Aces Wild Casino Party, the leading specialists in casino-themed parties, announced a special fundraiser service for non-profit organizations. Aces Wild Casino Party specializes in planning and executing high-end casino parties of various scales. All casino parties organized by Aces Wild have the look and feel of a real Las Vegas casino with special attention to the details like professional dealers, the latest games of chance, casino tables and seating and much more.



Casino parties are an excellent way to ensure a successful fundraiser with exciting games and a festive atmosphere encouraging guests to come and spend money to support the fundraising cause. Aces Wild Casino Party ensures that guests enjoying the ultimate in casino games and casino party nightlife while contributing funds to a non-profit organization. From the initial planning and budgeting to execution, Aces Wild Casino Party will help plan every detail of a casino night fundraising event.



Aces Wild’s professional team members will ensure the highest level of service and entertainment helping non-profit organization put their best foot forward. From their professional, casino-style attire to their skilled demeanor, the casino party dealers projects the perfect casino night atmosphere with a contagious passion and enthusiasm. A professional pit boss is also on hand to ensure that everything runs smoothly.



In addition clients of Aces Wild Casino Party can enjoy complete party planning services. Wild Casino Party will help clients plan the casino party food and drink menu and even supply a margarita machine as well as provide exceptional music entertainment featuring some of the area’s best DJs. Fundraising events designed by Aces Wild Casino Party are sure to be successful and generate positive feedback and keep guests talking about the event for months.



Request a quote here for a casino party fundraiser today!



About Aces Wild Casino Party

Aces Wild Casino Party is the absolute best choice for any party planner. For any occasion, whether it’s a birthday party, theme party, fund raiser or casino party, you can count on Aces Wild Casino to deliver the entertainment your event needs to be a most memorable experience. Leave it to us to help create the perfect casino party atmosphere packed full of excitement, games, and celebration. Every client who has hosted with us will agree that the Aces Wild Casino Party was a night to remember for many years to come! For more detail please visit, http://www.mydallascasinoparty.com/.