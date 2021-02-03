New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Global Acetaldehyde Market is forecast to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acetaldehyde, otherwise called ethanal (CH3CHO), is an organic compound in the aldehyde group. The colorless and flammable liquid has a pungent smell, and it is mainly used as vinegar in households. This compound is present in several fruits and vegetables as well as in diesel and gasoline exhausts.



The market for acetaldehyde is influenced by the rising food & beverage and chemical industries. Besides the compound have various applications in paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. The growing demand for basic dyes and polymer resins is expected to drive the growth of acetaldehyde market.



The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as environmental and health hazards of acetaldehyde and phasing out of acetic acid production from acetaldehyde pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Acetaldehyde market and profiled in the report are:



Showa Denko K.K., Merck KGaA, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, CNPC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Ethylene Oxidation

Ethanol Oxidation

Ethanol Dehydrogenation



Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Pyridine

Pentaerythritol

Acetic Acid

Ethyl Acetate

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Paints & Coatings

Plastic & Synthetic Rubber

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Acetaldehyde Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Acetaldehyde Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Acetaldehyde market and its competitive landscape.



