Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds Acetic Acid Market & Its Derivatives (Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Acetic Anhydride, & Ester Solvents – Ethyl Acetate & Butyl Acetate) Market By Applications & Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2018“ report to its research database.



Acetic acid is also known as glacial acetic acid or ethanoic acid, and is a colorless liquid with a strong pungent odor. It is an important carboxylic acid and a precursor for manufacturing various other chemicals that serve different end user industries. Acetic acid is also the main component of vinegar and its most common uses are as a solvent for various industrial processes, in the manufacture of synthetic fibers, textiles, inks, dyes, rubbers, plastics, pesticides, and others. The various chemicals manufactured by acetic acid are vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetic anhydride, and ester solvents.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/acetic-acid-market-its-derivatives-vinyl-acetate-monomer-vam-purified-terephthalic-acid-pta-acetic-anhydride-ester-solvents-ethyl-acetate-butyl-acetate-market-by-applications-geogra-market-report.html .



The Asia-Pacific region is the biggest market of acetic acid consuming a significant share of the total global consumption in 2012, and it is also the second fastest growing market next to ROW. The consumption patterns of acetic acid and its various derivatives are continuously showing an upward trend, which is mainly due to the shift of the manufacturing industry to Asia-Pacific on account of increasing demand and low cost of production. China is the leading country in the region in terms of both production as well as consumption of acetic acid and its derivatives; while the Indian market, despite of being small in size, is expected to be a market with high potential.



Currently, the demand of acetic acid is dominated by vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) manufacturers that consumed almost one third of the total global acetic acid demanded in 2012. This demand is increasing at a considerable pace due to the budding demand for polyvinyl acetate and ethylene vinyl alcohols. Ester solvents and PTA manufacturing segments are expected to be the strongest growth areas of acetic acid in the near future, driven by their increased use in Asia-Pacific and ROW. The key factors driving the industry are identified as budding demand in the Asia-Pacific region and growth by various end user industries. A wave of change through emerging technologies and non-integrated upcoming derivative plants are identified as the main opportunities in the market. Value chain and plant integration are among the key strategies adopted by various market players to sustain their position in the much competitive market.



8 Company Profiles (Overview, Financial*, Products & Services, Strategy, And Developments)

8.1 Celanese Corporation

8.2 Bp Plc

8.3 Eastman Chemical Company

8.4 Daicel Corporation

8.5 Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

8.6 Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co.Ltd.

8.7 Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company

8.8 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

8.9 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.10 Yankuang Cathay Coal Chemicals Co. Ltd.



Buy a report copy @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=171885 .



Browse more reports on Organic Chemicals Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/materials-chemicals/chemicals/organic-chemicals .



Connect US:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RnRMR

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/RnR-Market-Research/413488545356345

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/u/0/104156468549256253075/posts