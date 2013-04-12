Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Acetic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Surge in VAM and PTA Sectors in Asia Pacific to Drive Global Demand market report to its offering

Rapid industrial growth in China and technological progress are currently driving the global chemicals industry. Emerging technologies are offering promising opportunities for growth and manufacturers of acetic acid are increasingly updating their processes from older technologies such as the methanol carbonylation process to next-generation technologies like BP's Cativa and Celanese's AO-plus (Acid Optimisation Plus) which offer significant savings in variable costs, lower capital costs for the construction of new plants and increased capacity.



With new capacity coming online in the forecast period, China should continue to be the engine of global acetic acid growth over the next few years as the emerging economy's giant population dictates its huge consumption potential and tremendous growth opportunities.



The new report "Acetic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Surge in VAM and PTA Sectors in Asia Pacific to Drive Global Demand" provides detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global acetic acid demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting acetic acid demand in various regions. Global acetic acid demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level.







