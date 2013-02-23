"Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research