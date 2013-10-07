Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Acetic Acid Market For VAM, PTA, Acetate Esters, Acetic Anhydride And Other Applications



Growing demand adhesives and PTA, which are key acetic acid consuming industries, is expected to drive the global acetic acid demand over the next five years. Moreover, growing application markets such as vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming future.



This report analyzes, estimates and forecasts the global acetic acid demand in terms of volumes (kilo tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. The report includes various drivers and restraints of the global market and analyses the impact of these factors over the forecast period.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:- http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/acetic-acid-market-for-vam-pta-acetate-esters-acetic-anhydride-and-other-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The study provides a comprehensive view of the acetic acid industry, by segmenting the global market by applications as well as geography. Each of its applications have been analyzed and market data has been provided for the period from 2010 to 2018, both, in terms of volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million).The report also analyzes each application of acetic acid with their potential of becoming an attractive market by using the market attractiveness analysis tool. The demand for each of the acetic acid application mentioned in the report has been given with regional analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).



The report also includes value chain analysis for better understanding each player in the supply chain of acetic acid. The report provides detailed analyses of various players and competition in the market using Porter’s five forces analysis. The study includes market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The company profiles provides with company information based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Key market participants profiled in this report include Celanese, British Petroleum, Jiangsu Sopo, Eastman Chemical, Sinopec, LyondellBasell and SABIC among others.



The report segments the global acetic acid market as,



Acetic acid Market: Application Analysis,



- Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)

- Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

- Acetate esters

- Acetic anhydride

- Other (pharmaceuticals, food, etc)



Acetic acid Market: Regional Analysis,



- North America

- Europe

- China

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175982



Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global acetic acid market estimates and forecast, 2011 – 2018 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)

2.2 Global acetic acid market: Snapshot



Chapter 3 Acetic Acid: Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Strong outlook on adhesives demand

3.3.2 Growing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 Volatile raw material prices, a challenge for market participants

3.5 Opportunities

3.5.1 Development of TCX Technology

3.6 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of supplier

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat from substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Acetic acid: Market attractiveness analysis

3.8 Acetic acid: Company market share analysis, 2011



Chapter 4 Global Acetic Acid Market - Application Analysis

4.1 Global acetic acid market: Application overview

4.2 Global acetic acid market, by application

4.2.1 Vinyl acetate monomer

4.2.1.1 Global market estimates and forecast for VAM, 2011 - 2018 (Kilo tons), (USD Million)

4.2.2 Purified Terephthalic Acid

4.2.2.1 Global market estimates and forecast for PTA, 2011- 2018 (Kilo tons), (USD Million)

4.2.3 Acetate Esters

4.2.3.1 Acetic acid demand for acetate esters, market estimates and forecast, 2011 - 2018 (Kilo tons), (USD Million)

4.2.4 Acetic Anhydride

4.2.4.1 Global market estimates and forecast for acetic anhydride, 2010 - 2018 (Kilo tons), (USD Million)

4.2.4.2 Others(including foods, pharmaceuticals etc)

4.2.4.3 Global market estimates and forecast for others, 2010 - 2018 (Kilo tons), (USD Million)



Latest Reports:



Global And China Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Industry 2013 Market Research Report

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and industry chain structure. Global market analysis and Chinese domestic market analysis are provided with a focus on history, developments, trends and competitive landscape of the market. A comparison between the international and Chinese situation is also offered.



Global and China Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Industry Research Report 2013 also focuses on development policies and plans for the industry as well as a consideration of a cost structure analysis. Capacity production, market share analysis, import and export consumption and price cost production value gross margins are discussed.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/171933



A key feature of this report is it focus on major industry players, providing an overview, product specification, product capacity, production price and contact information for Global Top15 companies. This enables end users to gain a comprehensive insight into the structure of the international and Chinese Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) industry. Development proposals and the feasibility of new investments are also analyzed.



Global And China Epoxy Resin Industry Report, 2013-2016

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175817



In 2012, the global output of epoxy resin (bisphenol A epoxy resin accounted for about 80% -95%) hit about 2.41 million tons, above 90% of which was contributed by Asia, Western Europe and the United States. In recent years, the epoxy resin market in Europe and the United States has tended to be saturated, while the new capacities have been mainly concentrated in the Asian regions, particularly in China.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175817



China is currently the world's largest producer of epoxy resin, sharing approximately 37.1% of the global output. In 2012, the sluggish Chinese epoxy resin market was featured with surplus low-end products, insufficient supply of high-end products and low operating rate (45.9%) of epoxy resin plants. In the next few years, China will improve the capacity of high-end epoxy resin, so as to reduce its dependence on imports.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com/

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz