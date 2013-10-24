Acetic Acid Market for VAM, PTA, Acetate Esters, Acetic Anhydride and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Growing demand adhesives and PTA, which are key acetic acid consuming industries, is expected to drive the global acetic acid demand over the next five years. Moreover, growing application markets such as vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming future.



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This report analyzes, estimates and forecasts the global acetic acid demand in terms of volumes (kilo tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. The report includes various drivers and restraints of the global market and analyses the impact of these factors over the forecast period.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the acetic acid industry, by segmenting the global market by applications as well as geography. Each of its applications have been analyzed and market data has been provided for the period from 2010 to 2018, both, in terms of volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million).The report also analyzes each application of acetic acid with their potential of becoming an attractive market by using the market attractiveness analysis tool. The demand for each of the acetic acid application mentioned in the report has been given with regional analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).



The report also includes value chain analysis for better understanding each player in the supply chain of acetic acid. The report provides detailed analyses of various players and competition in the market using Porter’s five forces analysis. The study includes market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The company profiles provides with company information based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Key market participants profiled in this report include Celanese, British Petroleum, Jiangsu Sopo, Eastman Chemical, Sinopec, LyondellBasell and SABIC among others.



The report segments the global acetic acid market as,



Acetic acid Market: Application Analysis,



Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

Acetate esters

Acetic anhydride

Other (pharmaceuticals, food, etc)



Acetic acid Market: Regional Analysis,



North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World