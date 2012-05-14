Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Acetic Anhydride Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Argentina Acetic Anhydride industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Acetic Anhydride industry in Argentina. The report covers Argentina Acetic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Acetic Anhydride demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Acetic Anhydride producers in Argentina. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Argentina Acetic Anhydride industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Acetic Anhydride industry supply scenario in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Acetic Anhydride plants in Argentina with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- Acetic Anhydride industry market dynamics in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Acetic Anhydride plants

- Company shares of key Acetic Anhydride producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Acetic Anhydride industry in Argentina

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Acetic Anhydride industry in Argentina

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Acetic Anhydride industry in Argentina

- Understand the market positioning of Acetic Anhydride producers in Argentina

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Argentina



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67256/acetic-anhydride-industry-outlook-in-argentina-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html