New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Acetic Anhydride Industry Outlook in India to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Acetic Anhydride Industry Outlook in India to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" provides an in-depth coverage of India Acetic Anhydride industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Acetic Anhydride industry in India. The report covers India Acetic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Acetic Anhydride demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Acetic Anhydride producers in India. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of India Acetic Anhydride industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Acetic Anhydride industry supply scenario in India from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Acetic Anhydride plants in India with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Acetic Anhydride industry market dynamics in India from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Acetic Anhydride plants
- Company shares of key Acetic Anhydride producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Acetic Anhydride industry in India
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Acetic Anhydride industry in India
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Acetic Anhydride industry in India
- Understand the market positioning of Acetic Anhydride producers in India
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in India
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Luna Chemical Industry Private Limited, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kadakia Enterprise, The Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited,
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