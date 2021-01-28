New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Reports and Data recently added the Global Acetone Market research report that provides a thorough investigation of the market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2027. The report also covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has affected the export-import, demands, and trends of the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall industry and offers insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.



Acetone is a colorless, flammable, volatile liquid utilized as an industrial solvent. It is more often produced as a by-product during phenol manufacturing. Acetone is further oxidized and treated to manufacture Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Bisphenol A (BPA), and solvents.



Market Drivers



The global Acetone market demand can be attributed to the growth of end-use industries, like textiles, electronic, personal care, pharmaceutical, cleansing, and petroleum. In cosmetic industry, it is one of the most common solvents utilized in nail polish cleansers and removers. Favorable physical properties, like miscibility in water drive and low boiling point, which is expected to fuel the global market in the coming years.



The Key Manufacturers of the Acetone Market are:



Honeywell Research Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, INEOS Phenol GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., CEPSA Quimica, Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries Inc., ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC, SABIC, and Kumho P&B Chemicals, among others.



The Acetone market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Acetone market operations and covers:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Technical Grade

Specialty Grade



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Solvents

Bisphenol-A

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Cosmetics

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Radical Highlights of the Acetone Market Report:



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Acetone market with key statistical information to assist in the strategic decision-making process

Extensive analysis of key market players including company profiles and business overview, product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, market reach and size, financial standings, global position, and other key elements

An extensive 8-year forecast of the Acetone market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities

Strategic recommendations to new entrants and key players about the barriers of Acetone industry

Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Radical insights into the competitive landscape of the industry

Comprehensive study of key market growth drivers and restraints along with threats, opportunities, barriers, and futuristic growth outlook

Detailed market segmentation analysis for a better understanding of the overall Acetone industry

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



