ACH Direct Deposit: EzACH Software Updated with New Form Level Help Buttons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Direct Deposit via ACH means employers can pay employee electronic and there is no need to write a check and no one has to visit a bank to complete the transaction. EzAch software from Halfpricesoft.com takes the guesswork out of direct deposit tasks and help more businesses be productive. With new updates to the software, customers can start making deposits immediately without complications.



“We wanted to make direct deposit accessible to more small business, but many small-business owners and managers are unfamiliar with banking processes and ACH files.” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “The new help buttons and online Quick Start Guide — which were suggested by our customers — make it simple to get started and learn the process with a minimum of hassle.”



The updated version of ezAch, Halfpricesoft.com has added help buttons to the form fields and options on each screen. Customers simply click the question mark next to any field or option they have a question about. A pop-up window displays an explanation about what information to enter or how an option will affect the ACH file that is output.



This software is even more appealing to small business owners with the new 14-day trial version. Now customers can experience the software benefits before purchase, at no risk or obligation. This eliminates the worry of purchasing a product that would not be a great fit.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezAch software can create an ACH (automated clearing house) file for employees’ paychecks that can be sent electronically to the bank and authorize funds to be electronically transferred to the employee’s bank account. All ACH files generated by ezAch comply with standards of the National Automated Clearing House Association and are compatible with all banks conforming NACHA standards for electronic fund transfers.



ezACH software developer also launched a new version recently to support multiple accounts feature and quickly data import feature to make ACH direct deposit even easier and faster.



Customers can download ezAch Deposit Software without cost or obligation and test drive the software for 14 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp. This enables customer to examine all its features and ensure it meets the needs of their business before purchasing. To unlock ezAch for unlimited use, users simply return to the Halfpricesoft.com web site to purchase a license key for just $199 per installation. Both the software download and license key are available online at halfpricesoft.com.



Unique EzACH features:

- Free updates

- No Subscription, renewal or update fees

- ezACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- ezAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account

- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database

- EzACH can save customers’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources

- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts at no extra charge

- Quick data import feature

- Form level help buttons have been added to make the software even easier to use



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp