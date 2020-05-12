Achieve Digital Excellence: Flevy Launches Bundle of Digital Transformation Best Practicesfor Organizations Managing Through the COVID-19 Crisis (Released by Flevy.com)

NewYork City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Flevy, the largest marketplace of business best practices, has launched a new offering, the Digital Transformation Stream (https://flevy.com/browse/stream/digital-transformation). This is a bundle of over 50+ frameworks focused on various aspects of Digital Transformation, covering topics from specific emerging technologies (e.g. Internet of Things, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence) to more strategic focus areas (e.g. Customer Experience, Value Creation, Innovation) to functional areas (e.g. Digital Talent, Digital Workforce, Digital Facilities).



Digital Transformation is being embraced by organizations of all sizes across most industries. In the Digital Age today, technology creates new opportunities and fundamentally transforms businesses in all aspects—operations, business models, strategies. It not only enables the business, but also drives its growth and can be a source of Competitive Advantage.



For many industries, COVID-19 has accelerated the timeline for Digital Transformation Programs by multiple years. Digital Transformation has become a necessity. Now, to survive in the Low Touch Economy—characterized by social distancing and a minimization of in-person activities—organizations must go digital. This includes offering digital solutions for both employees (e.g. Remote Work, Virtual Teams, Enterprise Cloud, etc.) and customers (e.g. E-commerce, Social Media, Mobile Apps, etc.).



This COVID-19 crisis will cause obvious and non-obvious lasting changes to society. Agile organizations need to anticipate and shape these changes through digital solutions. Already,there is a surge in certain digital technologies and verticals (e.g. video conferencing, telehealth, robotics, etc.). New digital-enabled business models and verticals are expected to emerge in the coming months. The Flevy Digital Transformation frameworks will help organizations stay ahead of the curve and meet their business growth objectives.



The objective of Flevy'sStreams offerings (https://flevy.com/pro/streams) is to help customers become Subject Matter Experts and to help their organizations achieve Business Excellence.



Flevy is the online marketplace for best practice business frameworks and tools. The full marketplace includes over 5,000 best practices, spanning all corporate functions and management topics, from Strategic Planning to Organizational Design to Operational Excellence, among others.



