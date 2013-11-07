Achieve Financial Success with the Help of Ultimate Breakthroughs

Kuching, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Business owners, network marketers or entrepreneurs who are looking to find some breakthrough for achieving financial success can seek help from Ultimate Breakthroughs. This education training company is committed to providing a number of products as well as courses for expanding businesses.



All the techniques and strategies offered by this service provider are capable enough to unleash the hidden potentials of businesses. David KY Chua, the founder and lead trainer of this company has published a book titled Millionairehood which features “21 Irrefutable Laws That Will Fast Track Your Pathway To Financial Success”.



People who are interested in exploring the latent potentials in their business can go through the websites millionairehood.com and ultimatebreakthroughs.com to purchase this useful book that will lead them to success.



One of the customers of Ultimate Breakthroughs says, “If you are looking to transform your life and to live your dreams I highly recommend Ultimate Breakthroughs, they will give you methods and techniques to reinvent yourself and your business.”



Some of the courses offered by Ultimate Breakthroughs include Sales & Influence Breakthrough, Experts Breakthrough, Wealth Breakthrough, Life & Relationship Breakthrough, Business Breakthrough, Ultimate Business Breakthrough, Platinum Mastermind and so on.



Apart from that, service seekers can benefit from courses like Inner Self Mastery course, Business Breakthrough Mastery, Power Speaker Breakthrough, Ultimate Life Wealth Escape and Unleash the Warrior Within. Individuals can create and design their own success, but it requires the support of an expert.



Ultimate Breakthroughs, with its products and services, helps people to achieve the desired success without any risk or trouble. The book Millionairehood is aimed at unlocking all secrets which can make everyone a millionaire.



The website says, “Whether you know it or not, there are 21 Universal Laws that are constantly at play that determine your success, follow them and you will achieve results beyond your dreams, break them and you will be broke and penniless for the rest of your life.”



The website ultimatebreakthroughs.com offers products like audio video programs, online home study, success tools and books to visitors. In addition, the personal, business, expert and elite private coaching facilities provided by this online venture can be utilized by viewers or service seekers, in order to obtain financial or overall success in life.



To get more information about Ultimate Breakthroughs products, visit http://www.ultimatebreakthroughs.com/ or http://www.millionairehood.com/



About Ultimate Breakthroughs

Ultimate Breakthroughs is committed to providing products, courses and coaching facilities to people, for the purpose of helping them achieve financial success. A number of individuals have benefited from the systems and programs offered by this education training company.



Media Contact



Ultimate Breakthroughs

Contact: David KY Chua

Founder and Lead Trainer

Address: 4 ½ Mile Kong Ping Road

Off Jalan Penrissen, Jalan Dato Stephen Yong

Kim Hin Industry Berhad, Kuching

Sarawak, Malaysia 93250

Tel: +6109774007

Email: Success@ultimatebreakthroughs.com

URL: http://www.ultimatebreakthroughs.com/

http://www.millionairehood.com/