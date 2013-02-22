Achieve-Life.com Launches 14-Day Free Trial for Weight-Loss Program

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Achieve-Life is one of the nation’s leading health and fitness companies that aim to promote wellness for everyone. The company is launching its 14-day free trial for PERMANENT WEIGHT LOSS in the hopes of offering the best programs and MEAL PLANS FOR WEIGHT LOSS .



Achievelife.com wishes to make everyone feel good about themselves in mind and body, thus the company came up with an effective way to help those who would want to lose weight without spending too much.



The Achieve-Life weight loss plan would allow possible participants to start the program offered for free, especially targeting on customized meal plans for lasting weight loss. Each participant is assigned a personal health coach to guide them and keep track of progress. Participants are also evaluated so that each person would have a customized interactive activity planner for easier management. Recipes are also added to a participant’s planner to ensure real weight loss and not just something temporary.



Achievelife.com's other goals include BEST WEIGHT LOSS DIETS FOR WOMEN , where recipes offered are not just your typical so-called health foods. These recipes are recommended by physicians and are guaranteed to be tasty and healthy.



The Achieve Life weight loss plan is a safe and easy way to burn unwanted fat and flaunt a body that’s more toned and fit. The company believes that pills and injections are not permanent solutions and are not the best weight loss program for women. Such options may lead to disastrous results, thus the company encourages for more effective means in losing weight. It is also a given that physician’s advice needs to be followed, on top of eating well and doing the right form of exercise based on your body’s capacity and age.



The 14-day free trial is now available on the achievelife.com website and is open to any person who would like to lose weight permanently, the Achieve-Life way.



