Achieve Process Excellence: Flevy Launches Bundle of Process Improvement Best Practices (Released by Flevy.com)

New York , NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Flevy, the largest marketplace of business best practices, has launched a new offering, the Process Improvement Stream (https://flevy.com/browse/stream/process-improvement). This is a bundle of over 30+ frameworks focused on improving existing business processes in the pursuit of optimized performance.



The goals of Business Process Improvement are to continuously reduce costs, minimize errors, eliminate waste, improve productivity, and streamline activities. We anticipate most organizations will be prioritizing Process Improvement initiatives in 2020, as they manage through the COVID-19 crisis and its economic aftermath.



This is true for a few reasons. Foremost, Process Improvement is one of the most common and effective ways of reducing costs. As the global economy slows down, Cost Management will jump to the forefront of most corporate agendas.



Secondly, a downturn typically unveils ineffective and broken business processes. Organizations that once seemed agile and focused during periods of growth may become sluggish and inefficient when demand drops off.



Lastly, COVID-19 has expedited Digital Transformation for most organizations. One of the quickest and most impactful forms Digital Transformation is Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Within this Stream, we have included numerous RPA frameworks.



Flevy's best practice frameworks discuss various aspects and forms of Process Improvement. Topics include Business Process Management Lifecycle (BPM-L), Business Process Reengineering (BPR), Continuous Improvement (CI), Theory of Constraints, Six Sigma, PDCA, IPA/RPA, Value Stream Mapping, among others.



The objective of Flevy'sStreams offerings (https://flevy.com/pro/streams) is to help customers become Subject Matter Experts and to help their organizations achieve Business Excellence.



Flevy is the online marketplace for best practice business frameworks and tools. The full marketplace includes over 5,000 best practices, spanning all corporate functions and management topics, from Strategic Planning to Digital Transformation to Operational Excellence, among others.



