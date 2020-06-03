Achieve Supply Chain Excellence: Flevy Launches Best Practices to Build Resilient, Digital, Agile, Sustainable, Smart Supply Chains (Released by Flevy.com)

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Flevy, the largest marketplace of business best practices, has launched a new offering, the Supply Chain Management (SCM) Stream (https://flevy.com/browse/stream/supply-chain). This is a bundle of over 25+ frameworks focused on various aspects of Supply Chain, covering topics including Supply Chain Resilience, Digital Supply Chain, Crisis Recovery, Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), Supply Chain Network Design, Warehousing, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), among others.



In February of 2020, COVID-19 disrupted—and in many cases halted—global Supply Chains, revealing just how fragile they have become. By April, many countries experienced declines of over 40% in domestic and international trade.



COVID-19 has likewise changed how Supply Chain Executives approach and think about SCM. In the pre-COVID-19 era of globalization, the objective was to be Lean and Cost-effective. In the post-COVID-19 world, companies must now focus on making their Supply Chains Resilient, Agile, and Smart. Additional trends include Digitization, Sustainability, and Manufacturing Reshoring.



The Flevy Supply Chain Management frameworks will help organizations stay ahead of the curve and meet their business growth objectives. Our frameworks are based on the thought leadership of global consulting firms, academics, and recognized subject matter experts. Utilize implementation approaches that directly link concepts to execution—used by Fortune 100 organizations.



The objective of Flevy's Streams offerings (https://flevy.com/pro/streams) is to help customers become Subject Matter Experts and to help their organizations achieve Business Excellence.



Flevy is the online marketplace for best practice business frameworks and tools. The full marketplace includes over 5,000 best practices, spanning all corporate functions and management topics, from Strategic Planning to Organizational Design to Operational Excellence, among others.



More information about Flevy can be found here:



https://flevy.com

https://flevy.com/about

https://flevy.com/pro/streams



About Flevy

Flevy is the marketplace for business best practices. It represents the largest library of best practices available online—with over 5,000 documents (including frameworks & methodologies, presentation templates, financial models, and more), spanning over 350 management topics. These business documents are of the same caliber as those produced by top tier management consulting firms, such as McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Accenture, and Deloitte. Most documents were developed by seasoned executives and consultants with 20+ years of experience. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy, whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Individual business professionals can monetize their business documents by listing them on Flevy.



Media Contact



David Tang

dave@flevy.com

315 W. 33rd St., Ste. 33K

New York, NY 10001

http://flevy.com