In the current economic climate achieving the best price for your property has never been so important and so difficult. There is a fine line between best price and overpriced, add too much weight to the asking price and viewings are hard to achieve. Price it too low and there will be an abundance of viewings but the property will not necessarily achieve its full market value.



Although there are many websites claiming to be able to value a property this is in fact almost impossible to do. On paper a three bedroom semi detached house could be the same as others in a road but compared to neighbouring properties what condition is it in? Is the garden the same size? Which direction does it face? What do the neighbouring properties look like? Etc. There are potentially hundreds of subtle factors about a property which could affect the eventual sale price. The actual property market in an area could also have different factors that can achieve a property price. Although a property market could be subdued there could be more activity for freehold properties rather than leasehold. Or a local school's reputation has significantly improved and people are moving into the catchment area. There could be a new housing development planned which could a have a short term negative or positive effect on surrounding property prices depending on the type of properties being built.



At Greenaway Residential Estate Agents in Crawley we completely understand these subtle differences in the property market and strive to achieve the best possible prices for our clients. Although there are many Crawley Estate Agents not all completely understand what is involved in achieving the best possible price. Many just have a basic philosophy of taking as many properties on to the market at any price to make their own office look busy. Whilst the client may be flattered by an over inflated price in the early stages of marketing it will eventually lead to bad feeling towards the individual Crawley Estate Agent who valued the property and can eventually ruin the reputation for the company they work for.



All the team at Greenaway Residential Estate Agents Crawley undergo a rigorous training programme to make sure they are trained to the highest standard and always give best advice for the client. If you are thinking of selling or renting your property call Greenaway Residential Estate Agents in Crawley West Sussex to arrange a free no obligation market appraisal of your property call +44 (0)1293 561188 and speak to a member of our team.