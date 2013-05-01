Achieving Vioxx Settlements with the Optio Group

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- For a time, people who have experience the harmful side-effects have of the drug called Vioxx had no only two options; to file a case against the manufacturer or to just passively accept their fate. Apparently, both options have put people at such serious disadvantage. With the help of the Optio Group, they have the means to achieve justice and acquire Vioxx Settement . The Optio Group provides the means of getting the victims paid for the damages done by the drug Vioxx. It ensures that legal processes are undertaken in order to compel the manufacturer of the drug to admit responsibility and to undertake efforts to satisfy demands for compensation.



Vioxx is a drug that is meant to deal with inflammation. It is often used for the treatment of acute pain conditions, osteoarthritis, and dysmenorrhea. However, even as it manufactured for the said purposes, the drug actually increased further the risk of pain instead decreasing it. Studies on actual cases have confirmed that the said drug is actually a contributor to incidences of stroke and heart attack. For those who have seen their loved ones suffer heart attack or stroke because of Vioxx, it is only right that they seek compensation from the manufacturer by the means of a lawsuit settlement . The Optio Group will help them in acquiring their rightful share of the Vioxx Class Action Settlement Fund.



Acquiring just compensation for the damages done by Vioxx is no longer something that has yet to be realized. There have been many individuals who have been awarded with just compensation. The Vioxx class action suit has already reached settlement in Canada. It will take a short time before actual claims will be submitted to the company concerned. Optio Group promises to help in the facilitation of such claims as long as medical and pharmacy records of the victims are submitted to them on time too. It is estimated that the maximum compensation for a sudden cardiac death or heart attack that results one’s demise is about $100,000. On the other hand, the maximum compensation for a stroke victim is $5,000. Even spouses and children are considered as possible recipients of such compensation.



Obtaining the compensation that is due to Voxx victims is further made possible by the fact that the Optio Group has been providing this type of service for a long time. The said company is part of CanILNC Incorporated, which is basically a national organization of doctors and registered nurses. The members of the said national organization have extensive medical expertise as well knowledge in the legal aspects related to their professions. The company has been providing assistance to lawyers and to healthcare providers in dealing with cases such as personal injury, class action lawsuits, and medical malpractice. The operations of Optio Group have benefitted people from across the United States and Canada.



With the help of a company like the Optio Group, it is indeed possible for people who have been victimized by Vioxx to achieve justice for themselves and to get the right compensation. Find out more about them by checking their site here: http://www.theoptiogroup.ca/



Contact:

Rick Rokosh

Optio Group

217 13 St NE Calgary

AB Canada T2E 4R9

1.855.939.0499

Claims@TheOptioGroup.ca