Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- ReportReserve’s pharmaceuticals report, “Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012” provides data on the Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Brief Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc-%E2%80%93-product-pipeline-review-%E2%80%93-2012-report-542724