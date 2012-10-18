A.C.I. Exteriors Launches Roofing St. Louis Site; Establishes Expertise in the Industry

O Fallon, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- American Contractors, Inc announced today that they have launched a brand new website that targets potential customers interested in roofing services. The site is RoofingStLouis.org and it’s packed with information about roofing products, supplies, and services. After reviewing the site, potential customers will be absolutely clear about what the company offers.



American Contractors, Inc.--or A.C.I. Exteriors as it has come to be called--needed a separate space in which to detail their services and this new site is the ideal place to do it, says company president, Shawn Gaffney. “Many customers have questions about what we offer and how we go about completing projects,” says Gaffney, “and RoofingStLouis.org makes it easy for them to find out this information before ever picking up the phone.”



The idea is to save customers time and ensure more targeted inquiries to the company from now on. A.C.I. wishes to ensure potential customers that they do not just install new roofing. In fact, they also provide roof repairs, and custom roofing services that include a wide range of materials, including GAF shingles, a high quality laminated fiberglass roofing. They also provide free quotes.



With the new site and a dedicated marketing push, A.C.I. Exteriors hopes to expand its service offerings throughout the greater St. Louis area.



About A.C.I. Exteriors

A.C.I. Exteriors is a roofing, siding, and gutter services company based in O’Fallon, Missouri. They currently serve the St. Louis area and have over 25 years of practical experience in the field. Their new website is located at http://roofingstlouis.org/



CONTACT:

A.C.I. Exteriors

1240 Bryan Road

O’Fallon, MO 63366

(636) 294-3826

http://roofingstlouis.org/