Ocala, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- ACI recently closed $16,100,000 construction financing for a $20,000,000 total project cost, 120-bed Assisted Living Facility / Memory Care development in Ocala, Florida. The total financing of $16,100,000 was comprised of $13,600,000 construction debt financing as well as $2,500,000 in mezzanine financing.



The project is being developed by experienced developers and managed by experienced operators.



ACI is pleased to have been able to provide a financing solution where the demand for need-driven-private pay assisted living and memory care services is well supported.



ACI with its investors, partners, and financing relationships has healthcare property financing solutions including assisted living, memory care, medical offices, senior living, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, transitional rehabilitation center, acute psychiatric hospital, acute care, and many other healthcare property types. ACI is able to provide financing options for all healthcare property types including construction, acquisitions, refinancing, including debt, equity, mezzanine, and joint venture solutions.



About ACI

ACI (Advanced Commercial Credit International (ACI) Limited is a Virginia Corporation and are Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity Bankers.



ACI's unique knowledge, broad capital markets relationships, investor base, and national and international platforms, enable us to finance the most favorable financing/equity raise or sale for commercial properties. With a history of performance spanning more than 10 years, we bring to the table over 2,000 investors, plus an additional 3,000 industry contacts, combined with over 13,000 accounts that operate from offices in major and secondary markets throughout the US and Canada. ACI is a valuable relationship for building the "capital stack" in virtually any real estate transaction. Some of our specialties include: Debt and Equity Placement with ACI Investors and Financing Relationships, Investment Sales – Acquisitions and Dispositions, Advisory Services, Private Equity & Corporate Finance, Structured Finance, Loan Sales, Loan Servicing.



SOURCE: ACI

Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity Bankers

Terry Taylor (888) 755-8355

email: terrytaylor@advancedcommercialcredit.com

www.advancedcommercialcredit.com