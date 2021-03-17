New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Acid Orange market was valued at USD 165.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 266.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1 percent. Acid dye refers to the dyestuff containing a sulfonic acid group, a carboxyl, a hydroxy, or other soluble groups in the molecular structure and used in acid or neutral dye bath. Based on the color the acid dyes are named as acid orange, acid brown, acid black, acid yellow, and acid green among others. According to the chemical structure, acid dyes can be divided into azo type, triphenylmethane type, anthraquinone type, anthracene oxygen type, and nitroso type pyrazolone type. Acid dyestuff is widely used, mainly as a direct dyestuff for protein fibers (such as wool, silk) and polyamide fibers, protein. And the dyeing needs to be conducted in an acidic solution. It's mainly used for nylon, wool, leather, silk, and others.



The substantial growth of the textile industry in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico are expected to build the demand for acid orange dyes. Factors supporting this growth are cost-effective labor, low logistics cost, availability of raw materials, and favorable government policies are encouraging the global dye vendors to shift their manufacturing units to these developing countries. The textile market is also propelled by the capacity expansions of many critical regional vendors. Natural fibers, including wool and silk, are increasingly used in the production of medical dressings, garments, apparel, and automobile interiors.



Further key findings from the report suggest



As of 2018, Acid Orange 7 is the leading color index number segment of the global acid orange This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The water soluble Acid Orange segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period



The packaging of Acid Orange in HDPE drums accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period



The textile end-use segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the cosmetics segment which held the chief position in the Acid Orange market



The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The China country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Acid Orange market.



Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Acid Orange market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Acid Orange market are listed below:



Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, Mayur Dye Chem, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and Magnil Dye Chem.



Color Index Number (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)



Acid Orange 3



Acid Orange 7



Acid Orange 10



Acid Orange 24



Acid Orange 67



Acid Orange 74



Acid Orange 80



Acid Orange 86



Others



Solubility (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)



Soluble in water



Insoluble in ethanol



Packaging (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)



HDPE bags



HDPE drums



Carton boxes



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)



Cosmetics



Hair dying agents



Inks



Textiles



Medical



Food & Beverages



Others



Radical Features of the Acid Orange Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Acid Orange market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Acid Orange industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Recent developments and trends in the acid dyes market



Chapter 4. Acid Orange Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Acid Orange Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. DROC's Analysis



4.2.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1.1. Superior properties of acid dyes



4.2.2.1.2. Growth in the textile industry of emerging economies



4.2.2.2. Market restraint analysis



4.2.2.2.1. Stringent regulations & policies



4.2.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis



4.2.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1. Threat Of New Entrants



4.5.1.1. Capital Requirement



4.5.1.2. Product Knowledge



4.5.1.3. Technological Knowledge



4.5.1.4. Customer Relations



4.5.1.5. Access To Raw Material And Technology



4.5.2. Threat Of Substitutes



4.5.2.1. Cost



4.5.2.2. Performance



4.5.2.3. Availability



4.5.2.4. Durability



4.5.3. Bargaining Power Of Buyers



4.5.3.1. Number Of Buyers Relative To Suppliers



4.5.3.2. Product Differentiation



4.5.3.3. Threat Of Forward Integration From Suppliers



4.5.3.4. Buyers Volume



4.5.4. Bargaining Power Of Supplier



4.5.4.1. Supplier Concentration



4.5.4.2. Product Differentiation



4.5.4.3. Buyers Switching Cost To Other Suppliers



4.5.4.4. Suppliers Threat Of Forward Integration



4.5.4.5. Threat Of Backward Integration From Buyers



4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



4.5.5.1. Industry Concentration



4.5.5.2. Industry Growth Rate



4.5.5.3. Product Differentiation



4.5.5.4. Brand Identity



4.5.5.5. Profit Margin



4.6. Value Chain And Profit Margin Analysis



4.6.1. Vendor Matrix



4.6.2. Distributor Channel Analysis



4.6.3. Cost Structure Analysis



4.6.4. Raw Material Trends



Continued…



