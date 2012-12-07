Acidaes Announces the Appointment of Sushil Tyagi as Director - Sales and Marketing

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Acidaes Solutions, a specialist CRM solutions company providing services to customers in the global market, announces the joining of Sushil Tyagi as Director - Sales and Marketing. Sushil will manage Acidaes' global sales team to drive the company's worldwide sales and marketing efforts.



A respected industry veteran, Sushil brings rich experience of working in global markets, and has handled critical functions such as strategy, business transformation and program delivery. Prior to joining CRMnext as Director of Sales and Marketing, he had served the IT solutions industry in top management positions. In his last assignment he was Senior Vice President and SBU Head at Nucleus Software, a worldwide leader in retail banking systems, for 11 years. Sushil started his career with HCL and thereafter worked with Canon for 5 years. He successfully demonstrated the ability to set up winning sales and marketing teams for young companies with his strategic thought leadership. His role will have a special emphasis on leveraging the company's superior product capabilities to provide unparalleled efficiency to customers around the world.



Speaking on the occasion CRMnext CEO and Founder Nishant Singh said, "We have a fantastic proposition for the CRM industry with our unique offering - both products and services. With Sushil Tyagi coming on board, I am confident our growth in the CRM space will gain significant momentum. He will complement our talented team and further strengthen leadership."



Talking on his new role as Director of Sales and Marketing, CRMnext, Sushil Tyagi said, "I am excited with this opportunity to work with a company that has a strong vision and long terms goals for serving the CRM industry and bringing that unique experience to customers and the industry. Working towards strengthening growth and taking a world class product like CRMnext to higher levels will be my endeavor going forward."



About Acidaes

Acidaes is a specialist CRM solutions company providing services to customers in the global market. CRMnext is its flagship product and is available both as an On-premise and SaaS solution. It is headquartered in Switzerland with the APAC headquarters in Noida, India and delivery centres in Noida and Mumbai. Acidaes has practiced leadership in over 11 industry verticals, where it works with companies to deliver high impact CRM solutions that help them make the most of their relationships with customers. Key vertical solutions are Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Media, Pharmaceutical, Telecom, Entertainment, Energy and Manufacturing.