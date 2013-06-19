"Acidulants Market: Global Trends and Forecasts Up to 2018" Published

New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "Acidulants Market: Global Trends and Forecasts up to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Acidulants Market by Types (Citric acid, Phosphoric acid, Acetic acid, Malic acid, Lactic acid), Applications (Beverages, Sauces, dressings and condiments,Processed foods, Bakery and confectionary), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW): Global Trends and Forecasts up to 2018
Food acidulants form an integral part of the global food additives industry as these provide an acidic medium and flavor to food and beverage items. These regulate the acidity of the food and help to increase shelf life. These also prevent the microbial activity and play a major role in food preservation. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global food acidulants market, which is witnessing steady growth in diverse applications such as beverages, confectionary items, bakery items, processed foods, sauces, dressings, condiments, and so on. Food acidulants such as acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, malic acid, and phosphoric acid have preservative, stabilizing, antimicrobial, and pH-regulating properties that increase the shelf life of food and beverages. The advent of many such versatile functions has escalated its use in application-specific ingredients and new end-use products. The food acidulants market has been analyzed in terms of value and volume at a regional and country level. The changing trends in the consumption of food acidulants reflect the increased product penetration and purchasing power of the global population in the emerging economies, as well as shift towards exotic and novel flavors in the developed nations.
