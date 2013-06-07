Acidulants Market Worth $ 5.2 Billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 7.7%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The report "Acidulants Market By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Application (Beverages, Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery & Confectionery) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018 " defines and segments the food acidulants market with analysis and forecasting of the global market size both in terms of revenue and volume for acidulants. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted based on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).



Acidity regulators are high value ingredients used in food beverage industry as an important additive. These form one of the fastest growing markets in food additives segment. Food acidity regulators regulate the acidity of the finished food product by stabilizing the pH level of the food product. These also act as a gelling agent, adds flavor in certain confectionery items, acts as a preservatives and as a taste modifier in certain beverages. Food acidulant imparts a tart or sharp taste to the food product. Acids are an integral part of fruit and vegetables. In other words, acids exist naturally in several fruit and vegetables such as oranges, lemons, apples, tomatoes, strawberries, etc . Acidity regulators can either be extracted from natural sources or can also be produced synthetically.



Asia-Pacific: The fastest growing market



In this report, food acidity regulators market is divided into four regions- North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. APAC region constitutes the largest market for food acidity regulators with China emerging as the leading consumer country within this industry. North America is at second position, where U.S.A leads the consumption of food acidity regulators. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, followed by Rest of the World. Brazil, South Africa, India, Argentina, and Mexico are some of the emerging markets for food acidity regulators. A fierce competition provided by Chinese players, especially in citric acid, poses a high threat for Western players. A regulatory check on the imports, which is now implemented by various countries, can somehow create a healthy market for the acidity regulators manufacturers across the globe.



Increasing demand from food and beverage industry driving acidity regulators market



Increasing demand for processed foods and health conscious products is significantly propelling growth in food & beverage industry, which in-turn is driving growth of the acidity regulators market at a steady rate. By type, citric acid dominates the acidity regulators market, followed by phosphoric acid. Consumption of these is mainly driven by use in non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. Beverages are the largest segment in which acidity regulators are largely used. Sauces, dressings, and condiments are the second largest application market for food acidity regulators. Processed food forms the third largest segment in which acidity regulators are used as food additive.



Influx of modern technology



Many manufacturers for the production and processing of food acids have invented various extraction techniques. Indigenously, conventional methods were followed for the production of acids which in turn gave a moderate production of certain acids. Initially, almost all the acids were extracted by natural fermentation but with an increasing demand this scenario has changed with a use of various modern technologies (namely methanol carbonylation, oxidative fermentation, acetaldehyde oxidation). Keeping in view this increasing demand, manufacturers are reviving investments in capacity and facility expansions. As a competitive need, manufacturers are not only adopting innovative and path breaking technologies but also are providing competitive edge to the companies to enhance their profit margins.



Consumer acceptance for processed foods



Rise in demand for processed products and increasing consumer fondness for convenience foods and ready-to-drink beverages have aided the food acidity regulators market for a favorable growth. The increasing levels of disposable income of the consumers, and the time saved while preparing the meals necessitates a growing demand for food grade acetic and citric acid, both of which find application in the manufacture of processed foods. Acidity regulators provide stability and add to the shelf life of the chilled, frozen, dried, and canned foods.



Improved availability of such foods and the growing purchasing power of consumers in the developing countries have further augmented the growth of food acidity regulators market. Growing popularity of western foods will also continue to boost this category's performance over the forecasted period. In 1982, U.S. consumers spent 11% of grocery budget on drinks and 5.3% on other foods, according to the governments figures whereas current market data shows drinks are up slightly to 11.1% with a little less spending of 5.1% on the latter.



