ACLS and BLS Certification Now Available at Same Time with Just One Exam by United Medical Education

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- United Medical Education, the official provider of ACLS, PALS and BLS online certification, is proud to announce that healthcare professionals can now obtain their Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) certification online by taking just one exam. Students who purchase both the ACLS and BLS courses need only to take the ACLS online exam to receive both certifications and provider cards.



Providing unmatched service, United Medical Education provides certification through its automated teaching and testing system that can be completed at any time and from anywhere. Testing and learning is done entirely online, no time limits exist for exams, and unlimited retakes are available until the test is completed. Exams are graded immediately for instant results.



The certification process is faster and easier than traditional systems and offers unlimited flexibility for busy medical professionals, with provider cards issued within 60 minutes of certification completion. In addition to offering BLS online and ACLS online certification, United Medical Education also offers Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification.



According to the website, United Medical Education is the only online certification organization to use an online provider card share system allowing medical professionals to share their credentials with any hospital or institution with a push of a button. Rather than relying on faxing or mailing hard copies of provider cards, they can prove their certification by sending their cards directly to the institution itself. In addition to providing tools and teaching on the cutting edge of the industry, United Medical Education's courses also meet all necessary guidelines and requirements.



"Our training materials and exams have been created by a team of physicians and instructors and adhere the most recent published guidelines and standards of the American Heart Association (AHA)," says a fantastic article on the site. "We pride ourselves in providing courses that are both nationally and internationally accepted by both hospitals and scholastic institutions. In addition, all of our courses have been accredited by the AMECC."



Anyone interested in receiving their BLS, ACLS or PALS online certification is encouraged to visit the suggested webpage to learn more about United Medical Education's online courses. This site answers questions regarding receiving certification for ACLS, BLS or PALS online.



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education is the official online provider of ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification. They offer a series of easy to follow courses that educate users in life saving interventions. These interventions are commonly used on victims of heart attack, respiratory arrest, and stroke. For more information, visit http://www.acls-pals-bls.com/.