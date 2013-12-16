ACLS, BLS and PALS Training Institution United Medical Education Updates Its Training Materials

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- United Medical Education, a company that offers online training for the ACLS, BLS and PALS through their excellent web page, has just announced that they have updated all of their Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support training materials. Thanks to this recent update, the site now features the industry’s most current training materials that are available on the internet.



In addition, United Medical Education has also made the ACLS online, BLS online and PALS online training materials even easier for the students to understand. The BLS, PALS and ACLS certification online materials can be viewed directly on the web page, or downloaded and printed out for the student to review at his or her convenience. The training materials are also included in the price for the course, and students receive everything they need into order to successfully complete their exam.



As an article on this website noted, United Medical Education strives to offer the fastest provider card delivery possible. From BLS certification online to ALS recertification and PALS certification online and more, most students are allowed to certify or recertify in less than an hour. Rather than sit in a brick and mortar school room at specific times, students can earn and obtain their proof of completion 24/7—when it’s best for them. The courses have been endorsed and accredited by The Accrediting Medical Education and Certification Commission, and as a bonus, there is no time limit to take the exam.



“Here at United Medical Education we understand the stress and anxiety associated with taking exams,” an article on the user-friendly website noted, adding that that is why—although it is possible for people to finish the course in 60 minutes or less—there is not a time limit to their ACLS online, PALS online, or BLS online exams.



“Take the final exams as many times as you like without penalty. There is no record kept of failed exams. You will also receive instant test results after exam completion.”



Once students have successfully completed their exams, they will receive a free instant digital provider card, which they can use as proof of the course completion until the hard copy comes in the mail.



Anybody who would like to learn more about United Medical Education is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can read more about the various ACLS, BLS and PALS courses.



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education is the official online training institution for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS). They provide courses designed to be completed entirely online without the need of a live skills test.