ACLS Online Course Manuals Are Now Available at No Cost Through United Medical Education

United Medical Education, a company that provides online certification for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS), is now offering free PALS, BLS and ACLS online course manuals. In order to gain access to the free manuals, people simply need to build an account with the company. By offering the free learning and review materials for these programs, United Medical Education is setting a precedent among similar companies.



In recent years, online certification programs have become extremely popular. For example, many people like the flexibility that online courses can provide. Thanks to the company’s automated online testing and easy-to-use delivery system that eliminates waiting periods, students can complete their PALS, BLS and ACLS certification online. For anybody who needs to be either certified or recertified in one of these courses, United Medical Education makes the entire process as easy and stress-free as possible.



According to information on United Medical Education’s website, ACLS-PALS-BLS.com, the online course materials include a series of algorithms and guidelines with the key concepts clearly marked. The information can be reviewed online, or it can also be printed out and read at the person’s convenience. The ACLS, BLS and PALS online certification and recertification exams are based on the most current guidelines for CPR that are set forth by the American Heart Association, and the classes have been developed by certified and experienced physicians. And, as a major bonus, students can get their provider card the same day they finish their testing.



“We have completely eliminated any wait period,” an article on the ACLS PALS BLS website noted, adding that the provider cards are accepted nationally and internationally.



“We are the only certifying agency that provides you with instant and unlimited access to your card and certificate after test completion. Our online cards use the same image template as our hardcopy cards you will receive by mail.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about United Medical Education is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read about the ACLS, PALS and BLS online certification courses that are available. A frequently asked questions section answers many of the common inquires people have about the courses, and in-depth descriptions of the material are also available.



United Medical Education in an online certification provider of ACLS, PALS, and BLS courses. The company has created an automated testing and certificate delivery system that allows students to certify at their own convenience. United Medical Education is the only ACLS, PALS, and BLS course provider that allows its students to share their certifications instantly online to their employer through its course verification system.