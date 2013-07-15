ACLS Online Renewal Course from United Medical Education Now Features Newly-Updated Course Materials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- United Medical Education, a leading online certifying institution for those who need Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS) certification, has just announced that it has newly-updated course materials for its ACLS online renewal course, as well as its PALS and BLS certification online courses.



In addition, in order to help students obtain their ACLS online recertification, and/or BLS and PALS certification online, new practice courses are now available. For people who wish to earn their ACLS, BLS or PALS online recertification, United Medical Education’s website is a one-stop shop.



ACLS, BLS and PALS online recertification can all easily be completed through United Medical Education’s website. The company’s convenient and top-notch automated online testing and delivery system means that students do not have to go through a waiting period in order to complete their courses. In most cases, students can register for, take the required test and receive their certificate all within two hours.



For example, those who wish to earn their BLS online recertification will have access to free BLS course materials and manuals that contain a series of guidelines and algorithms with the key concepts highlighted. The course guide can be viewed either online or may be printed out and read at the student’s convenience. The BLS, PALS and ACLS certification online exams are made up of multiple choice questions and the student will instantly see his or her results after taking the test. Students may take as much time as they need to complete their exams and unlimited retakes are included free of charge.



As a bonus, United Medical Education is the only ACLS, PALS and BLS certification agency that sends students two copies of their provider card by mail after they successfully finish a course. Everybody receives both a hard copy of their card as well as one that is available online. The provider cards are also accepted both nationally and internationally.



“Now you can share your course completion to your employer or school anywhere in the world within minutes,” an article on the ACLS-PALS-BLS.com website noted, adding that after successfully earning their certification or recertification online, students can choose to share their provider card over the internet with a touch of a button.



Anybody who wishes to learn more about United Medical Education and its convenient online ACLS, PALS and BLS certification and recertification courses is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the online courses and sign up for any needed classes directly through the site.



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education is an online certifying institution for those needing Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS) certification. They have created online courses that can be completed through an easy to use automated system.